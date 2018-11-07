All About The LG V40 Thinq And Its Amazing Five Cameras

(1st of a 3 Part Series)

The LG V40ThinQ has an unprecedented five cameras and offers plenty of ways to put them to good use. Thanks to high quality lenses and superior software, users will be faced with the welcome problem of having too many good photos to choose from!

This is the first of a three part series focusing on three different aspects of the LG V40ThinQ, the dynamic new creation from the lifestyle-enhancers at LG. Part two will focus on design and the audio capabilities of the V40ThinQ will wrap up the series. Read on to find out how LG’s latest mobile masterpiece can help to bring a little magic back into everyday life.

1. Introducing Penta Shot and Triple Shot: Five Cameras = Five Times the Fun

