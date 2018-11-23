All about The LG V40 ThinQ and Its Gorgeous Design

Anything viewed on the large 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display of the LG V40ThinQ is a sight to behold. Clear, crisp with superb contrast and color.

Often, however, displays of this size can make mobiles unwieldy and difficult to grip. Well aware of this fact, LG’s designers cleverly created a big-screen device that feels smaller in the hand, making it comfortable to hold and use.

The LG V40ThinQ is only .3mm (.01-inch) wider than the LG V30ThinQ and just 7.1mm (.28-inch) longer in total, while the screen itself is a substantial 12mm longer. By giving users more of what they want (screen) and less of what they don’t (unnecessary bulk), LG has captured the essence of good design in its new classic.