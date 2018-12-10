All About The LG V40 Thinq And Its Superb Sound

For those who might not be familiar with the name, Meridian Audio is a 41-year old British company that’s respected in the audio industry for its pursuit of high-fidelity excellence. When LG announced its partnership with Meridian at the end of 2017, the plan was to focus on LG’s audio products such as XBOOM wireless speakers and home theater system soundbars. The smooth partnership led to Meridian’s involvement in the LG V40ThinQ, the first smartphone to be tuned in collaboration with Meridian.