Always One Step Ahead of The Expected

Beyond News 07/05/2021

A city skyline at night with the phrase

Unseen, unheralded and often underappreciated, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions are the unsung heroes of modern life that provide physical comfort and fresh air in all kinds of environments. Working unobtrusively in the background, HVAC is what keeps our homes, offices, hospitals, hotels, shopping malls and every indoor setting imaginable blissfully cool in the summer and delightfully warm in the winter while delivering fresh and healthy air all year around.

A photo of the LG Multi V Outdoor Unit installed outside a building with a sprawling forest in the background.

For more than half a century, LG Electronics has been a leading innovator in the commercial HVAC solution space, supporting its customers to thrive and grow with its technologically advanced products. With an innovative product portfolio, solid R&D foundation and more than 50 educational academies around the world preparing highly skilled experts, LG has been strengthening its industrial leadership by offering a full range of optimal solutions for nearly every sector and setting imaginable.

A screenshot from the LG HVAC Solutions YouTube video showing three men examining a building's LG Outdoor Units.

To showcase the value it brings to businesses worldwide and to share its vision for a more sustainable future, LG recently produced a brand video entitled “Ahead of the Expected.” Set to a dynamic beat, the uplifting video introduces the audience to the outstanding value offered by LG HVAC solutions, highlighting how LG is empowering its customers by providing an unrivalled level of “Integration, Commitment and Expertise.”

A screenshot from the LG HVAC Solutions YouTube video representing smart and efficient integrated solutions with a man working on a holographic display

The company’s integrated solutions leverage the latest technologies to deliver powerful performance and greater operational efficiency, ensuring a reduction in the total cost of ownership. LG’s commitment to its customers is also evident in the wealth of services it offers, from installation to system engineering to maintenance; all carried out by highly-skilled professionals. LG’s devotion to creating a sustainable future through environmentally responsible HVAC products is matched only by its drive and ability to maximize value for its clients today, and anticipate what they’ll need tomorrow.

A screenshot from the LG HVAC Solutions YouTube video representing commitment with a woman looking down and smiling

Thanks to its considerable expertise and know-how, LG can meet the unique demands of every business, providing solutions that guarantee fresh, clean indoor air tailored to the specific requirements of each building or facility.

 

Although they may be out of sight and mind, LG HVAC solutions are right there next to us every day, doing what they’ve always done – making our lives more comfortable whether we’re sleeping, eating, working, shopping or just relaxing and having fun.

A screenshot from the LG HVAC Solutions YouTube video representing expertise in sustainability with a man looking into a lens as if having his eye scanned.

Check out LG’s new “Ahead of the Expected” video here.

#2021
