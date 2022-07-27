An Active Supporter of Busan’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030

As a global leader in consumer electronics, LG will continue to carry out its impactful promotional campaigns in the future. The company even formed a task force led by LG CEO William Cho and comprised of region representatives, the Overseas Corporation Management, the Global Marketing Center, the Korea Sales and Marketing Company as well as the Corporate Communications and Government Relations Center. By leveraging its network of 140 overseas subsidiaries, the company will actively support Busan’s bid by promoting it to members of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) around the world.

What’s more, LG executives will be championing the Busan World Expo 2030 campaign on business trips overseas while the promotional videos will be shown on LG TVs on display at LG Brand Shops worldwide.