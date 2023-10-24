Analyzing and Managing Air Pollutants to Create Better Life for All

In 2021, the company brought expert environmental analysts together and created the Environment Pollutant Testing Lab at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, with the goal to measure the concentration of air emissions at the site and enhance the reliability of the measurements.

And, last year, LG partnered with the Environmental Resource Associates (ERA) to further enhance its ability to analyze and manage the air pollutants generated by the company’s business sites. Since then, LG Digital Park has been recognized as a Laboratory of Excellence for achieving 100 percent acceptable data in the proficiency testing (PT) standards of Air and Emissions.

With ERA’s PT standards recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and adhering to ISO/IEC standards, the Laboratory of Excellence accreditation is awarded to those who meet Satisfactory Performance Evaluation levels for all submitted analytes.

In 2022, LG reported ten analytes for review, including heavy metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cadmium and chromium), volatile organic compounds (benzene, ethylbenzene and styrene) and hydrogen chloride, while acrylonitrile, methylene chloride and formaldehyde were added this year.