Artistic Innovation on Display: Kevin McCoy Finds Perfect Digital Canvas in LG OLED

The centerpiece of the exhibit, Quantum Leap: Primordial Star 3 (2022), is an NFT, or non-fungible token, co-created by McCoy and his wife, Jennifer. Inspired by Kevin McCoy’s 2014 work Quantum – which was the first artwork ever to be tokenized on a blockchain – Quantum Leap: Primordial Star 3 employs code-based, interacting systems that produce mandalas that change form and color as they ‘age,’ echoing the lifespan of stars.



Displayed alongside Primordial Star 3 in the LG OLED Lounge are Quantum Leap 3: Dark Star (2022) and Quantum Entanglement (2022), both also created by the celebrated husband-and-wife duo. The ‘star’ in Dark Star slowly loses its color over the course of its life before being reborn with a new central shape and vivid palette, generated autonomously via programming. Quantum Entanglement is a hybrid of drawings and NFTs that explores the nature of drawing, which is at once a performative act and a physical document that recalls or points to the existence of that act. Featuring physical drawings and digital animations made using software and a robotic drawing machine, Quantum Entanglement fuses physical with virtual elements in a way that is sure to delight and intrigue audiences.