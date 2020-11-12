Aspiring Young Artists Make Beautiful Music Together with a Little Help from H.E.R.

“This campaign was so much fun! I had a great time making my entry, and I’m flattered that H.E.R. liked it so much that she chose me as one of the winners,” said Jake Chapman. “This is something I’ll never forget! Thanks LG and H.E.R.!”

“[The project] was a dope kind a thing to bring some joy to the musician world, I know that everybody else that participated in this had a great time doing it,” commented H.E.R., who acted as a mentor for the creation of the final song. “Everybody did a great job. Everybody made it their own.”

“We’re thrilled to release this fantastic song as a culmination of our global Life’s Good Music Project,” said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG global marketing. “The song by our three young winners guided by H.E.R. is full of strength and passion, and we’re awed by both the talent and determination they all possess.”