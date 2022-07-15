[Better Life Story] How Yimenu’s Passion for Technology Led Him to LG

Although he learned much from and admired all of his instructors at the school, Yimenu formed a special bond with LG master technician, Ryu Kwang-jin. “Mr. Ryu definitely increased my passion for and understanding of technology and continues to be a role model and mentor for me,” Yimenu noted. “It’s because of him that I strive every day to become a better technician. One day, I hope to become a master technician, just like Mr. Ryu.”

Yimenu gives much of the credit for being the top performer in his class to Ryu. Inspired by his mentor, he spent much of his time outside the classroom applying his growing skill-base at home. The budding technician dismantled (and put back together) the family TV, doing the same with his mother’s mobile phone and various other devices around the house. Seeing the young man’s enthusiasm and aptitude for technology, Ryu recommended Yimenu take advanced courses to help him accelerate and expand his competencies. Today, having learned how to repair practically every LG home appliance and B2B product, he is currently in charge of technical support for 12 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.