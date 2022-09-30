[Better Life Story] LG is Going Green, Inside and Out

According to research, the average temperature on Earth has risen by approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. Responding to the urgency of climate change, LG remains steadfastly committed to attaining carbon neutrality, and to converting entirely to renewable energy in the long term. Its dedication to both goals can already be seen in the energy-efficient technologies applied at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea.

Exercising immediate change for its carbon initiative, LG is converting to more efficient operational processes and applying energy-efficient technologies across all of its production plants. LG Smart Park, the company’s revolutionary production facility, deploys next-generation manufacturing innovations to simultaneously achieve higher production efficiency and enhanced sustainability. The manufacturing hub has increased productivity by 20 percent and reduced the cost of defective-product returns by 80 percent. Moreover, LG Smart Park has reduced greenhouse gas emissions and boosted energy efficiency per unit by 30 percent compared to the previous factory.