[Better Life Story] The Power of ‘We’ for a Better Life and a More Inclusive Society

The Better Life Plan 2030 is the next phase in LG’s mission to inspire greater togetherness. Building on its long-standing goals for establishing a diverse, inclusive society, the company is now introducing a concrete action plan and detailed performance indicators to strengthen bonds with people, including suppliers, employees and consumers, to promote more of ‘we,’ and less of ‘me.’

As part of this plan, LG plans to provide suppliers with corporate knowledge and expertise to enable safer and more efficient operations, establish clear-cut metrics to assess the workforce’s diversity, develop universally accessible products and more.