[Better Life Story] The Start of a New Journey: Making the World Better Together

LG’s newly revealed sustainable vision aligns perfectly with the phrase, Better Life for All. While LG has consistently shown its commitment to providing a better lifestyle for customers through its innovative products and services, the catchphrase signifies yet another step forward for the company. Henceforth, LG is expanding the scope of its sustainable practices to not only create a better life for its customers, but for the environment, employees, suppliers and for one and all who call this planet home.

With regard to sustainability, Better Life for All outlines LG’s new focus on creating a regenerative environment for the better well-being of all lives by establishing a circular economy – a term describing a production and consumption model that minimizes waste and the extraction of new resources.

The company is ultimately moving on from aiming to do less environmental harm within the traditional linear economy – a system where materials are processed into products and then thrown away after use – to creating an altogether new business process that promotes the recirculation of finite resources. With the new initiative, LG is redirecting more of its environmental efforts to retrieving and recycling used products.