LG Kicks off Five City 2019 LG Techtour USA
LG Electronics Business Solutions is taking its show on the road – launching its 2019 LG TechTour, a six-city innovation roadshow in the United States where business-to-business customers experience first-hand LG’s broad portfolio of digital signage displays, renewable energy systems, enterprise mobile solutions and more.
The U.S. Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C., was the first stop on the coast-to-coast 2019 LG TechTour. The event is designed to educate partners, resellers, installers and end users about B2B technologies and trends.
Each stop on the LG TechTour will feature the industry’s broadest portfolio of commercial displays, led by a preview of the new Transparent LG OLED display, ideal for retail and museum applications. Attendees marveled at how this advanced transparent panel harnesses LG OLED technology to showcase stunning images on the screen while revealing objects behind at the same time.
Other commercial display innovations featured on the 2019 LG TechTour include brand new Direct View LED displays, advanced LG video walls, impactful Ultra Stretch digital signage monitors and groundbreaking transparent color LED film displays.
Renewable energy solutions, led by LG’s flagship 60- and 72-cell LG NeON2 high-efficiency solar panels and LG’s new energy storage systems (7.6kW DC-coupled and a 5kW AC-coupled solutions), also are showcased on the LG TechTour.
“The LG TechTour is designed to bring together partners, customers, prospects and LG representatives,” said Garry Wicka, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “Most importantly, unlike at a traditional trade show, customers from coast-to-coast will have the opportunity for a deep-dive, hands-on experience with our game-changing innovations.”
At each stop along the way, LG executives will be onsite to discuss product innovations, partner technologies and industry trends. Attendees can enjoy a hands-on experience with LG’s latest and greatest commercial display technologies, while enjoying food and beverages, unique experiences, exciting giveaways and more.
The 2019 LG TechTour continues this summer and runs into the fall:
- July 24, Dallas, Texas
- August 22, Irvine, California
- September 12, San Jose, California
- Early October, Chicago, Illinois
- Late October, New York City, New York
Featured technology and service partners at the LG TechTours (which vary by location) include Agosto Skikit, Milestone/Chief, TSITouch, Hughes, IGEL America, Userful, Peerless, Barco, Datapath, Omnivex, TriplePlay, PingHD and Intuiface, among others.