LG Showcases Self-Sufficient Smart Home in Spain

The efficient LG products inside are all powered with energy collected by solar panels integrated into the house. Among other things, the solar panels supply enough energy to charge an electric vehicle and operate LG’s Therma V Air to Water Heat Pump System, which provides heating and hot water supply four times more efficiently than a conventional boiler. Any surplus energy collected is stored in connected batteries for later use.

Through this forward-thinking project, LG Spain is effectively demonstrating a viable way for home owners to make efficient use of clean energy without having to sacrifice everyday conveniences. In the future, this non-polluting method of powering the home could provide additional income, with the surplus energy captured by the solar panels sold to local electricity providers.