With LG G8 Thinq Less is Actually More

“Less is more.”



With these words, German-born architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe defied the conventional wisdom of his time and began what was to become a powerful trend in the design industry.

Functionally, the LG G8ThinQ, LG bring interesting new features like Hand ID to the table. But that’s not the only aspects people like best about the phone. Consumers and focus group participants say what stands out most in the LG G8ThinQ is its simple design. No camera bump, no receiver hall, nothing to deter its sleek form and minimalist aesthetic to create the perfect physical embodiment of the less is more design philosophy.