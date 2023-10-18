We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bigger the Screen, Bigger the Fun: How LG Smart TVs Make Home Hobbies Even More Memorable
-
extension : zipimages_9845394752.zip
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-1.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-2.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-3.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-4.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-5.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-6.jpg
-
extension : imgNew-Service-for-Entertainment-7.jpg
Home entertainment experiences are evolving to better match the unique preferences and tastes of users and add a touch of fun and enjoyment to their daily lives. In line with this trend, LG is taking the lead with its latest TVs, services and content so that everyone can access a more convenient home entertainment experience.
To bring greater pleasure to precious moments with family and friends, LG is introducing a range of new entertainment services to its smart TVs. From engaging casual games to lively karaoke sessions and creating unique content, LG Smart TVs are all about delivering an experience filled with enjoyment and excitement for everyone.
Amazing gaming experiences are provided by Busidol, the TV game developer behind the popular El Dorado series. LG TV owners can now enjoy six easy-to-play, 2D graphics-based hybrid casual games which support both Magic Motion Remote and the LG Lifestyle screens touch function.
The Chess: A Clash of Kings1 invites family or friends to gather around an LG TV screen for a classic match of chess that can be played on either side of the virtual board.
LG also features board games like Billion Marble1, which has players rolling three dice to move around the game board across various countries using in-game currency. Another game users can play is Incredible Tank1, a shooting action game offering intense real-time battles and the ability to personalize items, level up their tanks and increase their rank by excelling on the battlefield.
The user-friendly games provided by LG Smart TVs sharpen the player’s focus: Hidden Catch1 challenges players to spot the difference between two images, Card Match1 puts their memory to the test against friends and Animal Hit1 blends strategy with deduction by asking players to guess the card order.
Beyond gaming, LG Smart TVs will soon offer another form of entertainment with the upcoming introduction of K-araoke2, a service which brings fun-filled karaoke nights home. Through weekly updates, this service keeps users in tune with the latest hits, while offering an extensive collection of popular songs to choose from. It also boasts an easy-to-navigate interface and will support USB microphone allowing for rating and scoring the performance for the ultimate karaoke experience.
Another new LG Smart TV companion combines interaction and engagement to elevate the entertainment experience. Introducing Selfie Cam,3 the first TV-dedicated selfie app, which uses the USB camera4 and the TV’s Magic Remote to take and decorate photos by adding motion stickers, fun effects or frames based on AI to make moments even more memorable.
With CELEBe,5 a short-form reward-based blockchain web3 platform, LG Smart TV users can enjoy various short-form content while earning rewards through in-app activities centered around content viewing. Thanks to this platform, users can create their own content via the editing tools provided and receive rewards based on the views they accumulate. This not only promotes greater engagement but also the generation of more high-quality content.
To learn more about the LG Home Entertainment Company’s efforts to deliver differentiated lifestyle experiences, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.
1 Available on webOS 5.0 (2020 TV) or higher and LG StanbyME Go.
2 Available on webOS 6.0 (2021 TV) or higher in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and US.
3 Available on webOS 6.0 (2021 TV) or higher.
4 Selfie Cam requires the use of separate camera hardware, which is not bundled with the TVs. For optimal performance, compatible cameras with Full HD or higher resolutions are recommended. LG recommends using the Logitech C920, C922, C925, C930 or the LG Smart Cam when using this app.
5 Available on webOS 4.0 (2018 TV) or higher in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.