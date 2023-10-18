Bigger the Screen, Bigger the Fun: How LG Smart TVs Make Home Hobbies Even More Memorable

With CELEBe,5 a short-form reward-based blockchain web3 platform, LG Smart TV users can enjoy various short-form content while earning rewards through in-app activities centered around content viewing. Thanks to this platform, users can create their own content via the editing tools provided and receive rewards based on the views they accumulate. This not only promotes greater engagement but also the generation of more high-quality content.

To learn more about the LG Home Entertainment Company’s efforts to deliver differentiated lifestyle experiences, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom .