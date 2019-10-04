Brazilian Social Media Mavens Pedal Their Way to More Efficient Indoor Cooling

Fast cooling is not the only advantage offered by LG’s compressor, it also excels in reducing energy consumption, using up to 70 percent less electricity than a single inverter system while simultaneously providing 40 percent faster cooling than non-inverter residential air conditioners.* This means users can save as much as USD 570 per year on energy bills while enjoying a blissfully cool home. On top of that, the compressor is also a super-silent performer, ensuring peace as well as supreme comfort.



Even the riders learned something new about air conditioning.



“I was surprised by the challenge’s clever twist and amazed at the incredible power and value the DUAL Inverter Compressor brings to LG air conditioners,” said Brazilian singer and actress Sophia Abrahão, one of the riders. Another participant, a respected financial expert and educator Mirna Borges, was impressed by how much one could actually save with higher air conditioning efficiency.