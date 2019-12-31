Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Brazilians Experience Superiority of OLED TV

Beyond News 31/12/2019

Share this content

TV-LAB-TECH-1

How complicated is OLED TV technology, anyway?

 

To find out, the LG team in São Paulo earlier this month hosted Lab Tech LG, an in-depth session to put LG’s OLED TVs head-to-head against the best the industry had to offer. To prove that beauty is more than skin deep, LG technicians dismantled one of its own OLED TV as well as a leading quantum dot LCD TV. Key components of each TV were revealed and described to the audience of knowledged tech journalists.

 

Throughout the process, what was clearly apparent was how simple the OLED TV was. Since OLED technology is self-emissive, there is no need for an additional layer of illumination, or backlighting. This stands in stark contrast to LCD TVs which require layers of filters and backlighting, more components to do what OLED can do with a single panel. And it’s this elegant simplicity that allows OLED TVs to be super slim with flexible screens that can be curved or even rolled.

TV-LAB-TECH-2

In addition to dissecting the LG OLED TV, other units were disassembled for the audience – LG LCD TV,  LG NanoCell TV and a competing TV technology, quantum dot. Peering inside each TV set allowed the audience to see what actually makes OLED so special. OLED technology’s self-emissive pixels are what deliver perfect blacks and vibrant colors that remain true from any viewing angle. While quantum dot TVs do indeed deliver better picture performance than regular LCDs, they still rely on “zone lighting” which can cause light leakage in dark scenes.

TV-LAB-TECH-3

Bruno Martinez, who writes for a leading Brazilian tech website, penned a thorough evaluation of the TV models presented at Lab Tech LG, noting how different OLED and LCD technologies actually were. He posted a video to his Instagram account that included key scenes from the event and a personal thanks to LG for a “sensational experience.”

TV-LAB-TECH-4

Impressed and intrigued to see the inner workings of an LG OLED TV for the first time, the participants were encouraged to educate their followers and fans about the different TV technologies currently available today.

 

LG LAB TECH

 

vimeo.com/381255016

 

By LG Brazil Staff

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More