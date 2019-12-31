Brazilians Experience Superiority of OLED TV

How complicated is OLED TV technology, anyway?

To find out, the LG team in São Paulo earlier this month hosted Lab Tech LG, an in-depth session to put LG’s OLED TVs head-to-head against the best the industry had to offer. To prove that beauty is more than skin deep, LG technicians dismantled one of its own OLED TV as well as a leading quantum dot LCD TV. Key components of each TV were revealed and described to the audience of knowledged tech journalists.

Throughout the process, what was clearly apparent was how simple the OLED TV was. Since OLED technology is self-emissive, there is no need for an additional layer of illumination, or backlighting. This stands in stark contrast to LCD TVs which require layers of filters and backlighting, more components to do what OLED can do with a single panel. And it’s this elegant simplicity that allows OLED TVs to be super slim with flexible screens that can be curved or even rolled.