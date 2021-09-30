Breathing New Life into A Van Gogh Masterpiece

With financial support from LG SIGNATURE, the painting will undergo a thorough examination for the first time in its 130-year history. With the help of current scientific methods, the conservators and experts at Pushkin Museum will examine the painting using advanced X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy and electron microscopy techniques involving energy dispersion analysis. Through this process, the researchers hope to find answers to some long-held questions about the painting such as the paints used, how they were mixed, how the painting has changed due to age and which parts were changed by Van Gogh himself.