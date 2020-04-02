Bringing Cleaner Air and Greater Comfort to Homes Across Romania

Aided by local content creators and influencers, LG Romania engaged a wide audience across multiple channels, highlighting its clean air message and its air conditioner’s ability to deliver powerful cooling in summer, effective heating in winter, and refreshingly healthy air all year round. DUALCOOL utilizes LG’s most advanced filtering and purifying technology to remove harmful particles from the air, a welcome feature given that the average household accumulates approximately 80 kilograms of dust every year.3

The LG DUALCOOL’s comprehensive air purification system uses a cutting-edge sensor to detect particulates as small as PM 1.0 and removing them by attaching negative ions which are drawn to the positively charged filter. DUALCOOL also monitors air quality in real-time, giving residents an accurate indication of the particulate level in the home.