Bringing Plant Into the Home Interior: The Trendsetting LG tiiun

For those with smaller houses or apartments – or those that just want to see the magic of nature at work while in their room or home office – the LG tiiun mini is a perfect solution. More compact than the standard-size model, the tiiun mini enriches the home and consumers’ lifestyles by conveniently cultivating plants that can be enjoyed either as part of a nutritious diet or as natural decoration. Since its recent launch, the tiiun mini has captured the attention of millions of people worldwide, especially who are leading the trend of living more in harmony with nature.