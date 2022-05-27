Bringing Sustainable Growth and Better Life to All of the Highlands

“All thanks to LG and Habitat for Humanity, after all these years, my dream of living in a house I can feel safe in is finally coming true,” said Bui Thi Luc, a 57-year-old Muong resident whose home is being rebuilt through the Hope Village project.

For 26 years and counting, LG Vietnam has put great importance on social contribution activities that inspire sustainable growth in the region. And with its unwavering belief that everyone deserves to feel that ‘Life’s Good,’ LG will continue to support initiatives designed to improve not only the lives of Vietnamese people, but everyone around the world, from all walks of life.

Contributed by LG Vietnam