Building a World Where Everyone Has a Safe Place to Call Home

This project focused on creating an environment that encouraged greater sanitation and educational opportunities, and included the construction of a new community restroom and local library, as well as much-needed repairs to numerous run-down houses in the area. In India’s Pune district, where ten-hour power blackouts are an everyday occurrence, five solar power production facilities have been installed through this project to provide a more reliable source of electricity. Training sessions were also organized for more than 1,500 residents to teach them about the importance of environmentally friendly living, safe drinking water and general hygiene and sanitation.