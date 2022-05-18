Building An Inclusive World with Tech

At the same time, in South Korea, LG last year established an accessibility council consisting of accessibility experts and advisory group of disabled people. LG and the council’s experts are working together to formulate a measurement standard that will evaluate the accessibility of the company’s home appliances. The accessibility indicator will initially be used to assess the accessibility of LG TVs, washers, air conditioners and air purifiers, with other product categories to follow soon afterward. The advisory group of disabled people will actively join the creation of the measurement standard by directly experiencing and giving feedback on LG products under development.

With its comprehensive, considered approach to addressing the needs of all users, LG is helping to bring greater inclusivity to the consumer tech space, presenting thoughtful innovations that make daily life easier for everyone.