The world’s young generations share different ideologies, values and lifestyles, bringing new, unique culture that reshapes the world. Having grown up with the internet, the MZ Generation (a term used in Korea for Millennials and Gen Zs) holds a close connection with media platforms and believes, above all else, in the importance of self-expression, which is why they’re constantly looking for something authentic, different and fun to identify with.

So, in an effort to build a sturdier relationship with the young people, LG is offering various events and campaigns to the young generations so they can communicate in the universal language of art and music.