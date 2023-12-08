We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Captivating Visitors With the Innovation Playground
If ever on the lookout for LG’s advanced digital signage displays and latest technologies, there’s no better place to visit than the LG Chicago Business Innovation Center (BIC). As an innovation hub for B2B partners as well as customers, visitors can envision their spaces outfitted with LG products and business solutions while enjoying the convenience and comfort they offer.
The 5,500-square-foot BIC is the centerpiece of LG Business Solutions’ US headquarters located in the Chicago area and boasts doubled floor space and a solutions-based focus thanks to the recent renovation. More than 100 of LG’s newest commercial display solutions – the jaw-dropping Transparent OLED display and a 2×2 Transparent OLED video wall – are showcased across the expansive showroom. The space also features several digital signage solutions, including multiple DVLED displays, and also has designated zones dedicated to hospitality, medical, IT and gaming.
The Hospitality Zone features in-room Pro:Centric Direct hotel TVs and set-top boxes to show the power and value of the webOS™ smart platform. Visitors can enjoy hands-on experience on Pro:Centric Catena for bars and restaurants and Pro:Centric Smart displays that highlight LG’s integration with third-party smart room solutions such as smart blinds, smart lights and voice-activated technologies.
The company’s aggressive push into the medical display and diagnostic device market is also highlighted here, with the Medical Solutions Zone featuring multiple sizes of Digital X-Ray Detectors (DXD), diagnostic monitors, mammography monitors, radiology monitors and surgical monitors including the brand new 55-inch 4K surgical monitor. This zone also includes a dark room that exhibits how these medical monitors perform in a radiology review setting.
In the IT Zone, visitors are welcomed by several LG high-brightness ProBeam business projectors alongside the full line of LG gram laptops and various types of monitors. They can take a close look at LG’s vast lineup of monitors, such as LG UltraWide, Ergo and curved desktop monitors with sizes up to 49 inches and resolutions up to 4K, or even get a detailed explanation of its specs and features from the tech expert at the zone.
As one of the world’s largest companies to produce high-quality gaming monitors, the center is equipped with a zone dedicated to gaming alone. UltraWide™ and UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors installed in the zone attracted the attention of video game lovers of all ages. What’s more, the Creative Zone highlights the Emmy-Award-winning 65-inch UltraFine™ OLED Pro display and UHD IPS monitors optimized for video production and broadcast applications.
All customers ranging from B2B partners to end users can gain insight into LG’s commitment to innovation and business growth by experiencing an incredible showroom of today’s top products and solutions. Thanks to organized visits and tours, customers can experience the full value of the LG ecosystem at all levels and realize that LG provides a complete portfolio of forward-looking technologies for today’s business customers.
The Chicago BIC will serve as the epicenter of LG Business Solutions customer engagement in the US with its vast catalog of innovative solutions covering all kinds of business areas.
Contributed by LG USA