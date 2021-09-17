Celebrating The Arrival of Football Season Only on OLED

“Partnering with LG in the lead up to my season was a natural fit,” said Kelce. “There is no better way to watch football or any sport than on an LG OLED TV. I was stunned by the picture quality, its ability to capture the speed of sports in intense, crisp detail and deliver an experience that made you feel like you were at the game. Working with them on this series also let me show people who I am off the field. I appreciate LG giving me the opportunity to share that with others.”