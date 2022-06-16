Celebrating the Debut of Vogue Polska Living

Interior design is a combination of art and technology that allows an aesthetically and functionally pleasing environment for the people using the space. After two years of the pandemic which kept many at home, the number of homeowners wanting to spruce up their spaces grew, leading to an escalated interest in interior design. Knowing this, the worldwide popular magazine, Vogue, launched a special edition of the magazine devoted to designs and interiors, “Vogue Polska Living”. To celebrate the debut of its first edition, a gala premiere was held at the Banking Business Center in Warsaw, Poland with more than 400 people from the world of culture and art attending such as celebrities, artists and fashion designers.