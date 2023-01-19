Changing the World, One Innovation at a Time

For LG, 2022 was a defining year for its unwavering journey towards sustainability after the company successfully redirected its focus to collaborations for a greater collective impact through its global innovation challenge, the LIFE’S GOOD AWARD.

Innovators hailing from all four corners of the globe answered LG’s call with creativity, passion and a drive to make sure Life’s Good, with novel solutions that bring much-needed hope of a brighter future for people and the planet. Among the countless game-changing ideas submitted, the best four were selected to be presented at the LIFE’S GOOD AWARD Conference held in January, in what would be the grand finale.