Coming Together for the Love of Gaming

With global social distancing guidelines forcing millions to work or attend classes from the comfort of their homes, virtual gaming has emerged as the top form of leisure in Kenya, bringing people together online.

According to a report by PwC , Kenya was ranked among the top ten gaming hubs in Africa in 2019 with the local market projected to reach USD 118 million by 2022, doubling in size in just five years. The industry is quickly shaking off the narrative that gaming is just for kids and idlers and is being recognized as a tool for social and economic empowerment as the esports ecosystem matures and touches on other industries such as event planning and game development.