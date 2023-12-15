Competing for Customers, ‘Service Olympics’ Around the World

The Service Olympics hosted in South Korea at LG’s Learning Center in Pyeongtaek last month has gained popularity locally, with an increase of 100 participants entering the preliminary round compared to the previous year.

87 participants proceeded to the finals, demonstrating their ability to repair refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, TVs, PCs and small home appliances, as well as their skills in cleaning, providing customer service and offering consultations. In the repair technology and cleaning tests, service managers were presented with random malfunctions or contaminations, and problem-solving assessments accounted for time, accuracy, cleanliness and speed. Customer interaction tests encompassed all aspects of the process, ranging from the steps prior to meeting a customer to the product repair stage and post-service details.

In the U.S., the three-day Service Olympics took place for three days at the LG Electronics Tennessee Plant, which was selected as a Lighthouse Factory by the World Economic Forum (WEF) this January . The competition in the U.S. was expanded to include participants from Canada, and countries including the UAE and India hosted the Service Olympics locally for the first time.

Stay tuned to learn more about how LG is working to enhance the overall customer experience.