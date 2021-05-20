Connecting to Consumer Passion Points With “Only on OLED”

Connecting with consumers is critical to gaining their attention in a cluttered environment. To drive home the superiority of LG OLED TVs with consumers, LG in the USA has launched Only on OLED, a campaign and content strategy that positions LG as the necessary and exclusive partner to the biggest moments in entertainment. Focusing on key consumer passions that are drivers for TV purchases, the campaign will feature unparalleled access to unique events and moments best enjoyed on LG OLED TVs.

The key components of Only on OLED include a live celebrity gaming showdown series, docu-style short films featuring professional star athletes and exclusive sneak peeks at never-before-seen content from some of this year’s most anticipated movie releases available only on LG TV’s FOMO Channel app on the webOS smart TV platform.

