CREATING A MORE SUSTAINABLE WARDROBE

With outstanding fabric care, fine-tuned washing cycles and proven allergy and bacteria removing properties, LG’s convenient and effective end-to-end clothing management trio can help to make clothes last longer and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

LG’s #CareForWhatYouWear digital campaign invites consumers to help combat the issue of fashion waste and share their personal experiences of keeping favorite items of clothing looking great season after season. To learn more about #CareForWhatYouWear, check out https://youtu.be/ft1_E33UUQI .

1 “Textiles and the environment in a circular economy.” European Environment Agency, 2019.

2 Tested by Intertek on Cotton cycle with load comprising 2kg of underwear in conventional LG washer model FC1450S2W and LG AI DD washer model F4V9RWP2W. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.

3 Certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for reducing 99.9 percent of house dust mite allergens and Esche-richia coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Certified as an asthma and allergy friendly® appliance by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).