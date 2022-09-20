Creating a Space for Open Discussions on Future Innovation

Insights shared during the panel:

“Now is a great time to be a startup. The world is looking for solutions from early-stage startups. Now, the vast majority of medium to large companies are realizing they need startups.” – Marco Marinucci

“As a leader you have to be constantly thinking ‘are we on track?’. The simple question is, are you offering value to the industry and to your customers?” – Christine Moon

“If you’re not failing from time to time, you’re not innovating enough,” – Young Lee

“Pivoting, for me, means you’re in tune with your customers. You have to be constantly pivoting to leave room to be adaptable to changes. Pivoting is a positive thing.” – Devon Drew