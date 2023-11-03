We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Creating an Inclusive Society With ‘Appliances for All’
When products or services are poorly designed, they can inadvertently create barriers that exclude people with disabilities. Every company should work to improve accessibility to ensure convenience extends to such individuals as well as older adults.
As a part of The Better Life Plan 2030, LG demonstrates its commitment to creating a sustainable and accessible world, guided by the mission of a Better Life for All. To see how LG is working to incorporate accessibility features and universal design into all its product groups, let’s explore how the company is striving to provide value and unparalleled experiences through its technological innovations that ensure a better life is truly accessible for all.
Universal UP Kit
It may be hard for people facing physical challenges to operate home appliances or open and close doors. For these consumers, LG has created the ‘Universal UP Kit’ that aims to enable everyone, regardless of their gender, age or disability, to easily use the company’s products. Making its debut at IFA 2023, the kit includes attachable accessories that allow easy use of refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, wireless vacuum cleaners and water purifiers. What’s more, to reduce its carbon footprint, the Universal UP Kit is made with recycled plastic.
Automated and Convenience Features
Due to air pressure, refrigerators can be hard for anyone to open, and many people have experienced not being able to open the refrigerator with hands full of groceries. To solve this problem, the LG Objet Collection Fridge is equipped with an ‘Auto Door,’ enabling users to open the refrigerator door with one touch.
The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator also provides an Auto Open Door™ feature thanks to the smart sensor detector at the foot of the refrigerator, opening the door without the need to press or touch anything. The inside of the refrigerator features the ‘Auto Smart Drawer,’ enabling the drawers to glide out automatically. Various other LG appliances deliver similar comfort and convenience, with features including dishwasher doors that open upon cycle completion, washing machines that automatically dispense detergent and air purifiers that notify users to change the filter.
Speech Recognition
LG has also launched products with voice recognition features for consumers with motor impairment who may have difficulty operating products with their hands. The LG PuriCare Water Purifier, the first water purifier launched in South Korea with voice recognition features, allows users to ask for their desired amount of water without any buttons. This feature is also available in other LG products, including air conditioners, the LG CordZero™ ThinQ robot vacuum, select four-door refrigerator models and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellars, and will be expanded to more products gradually.
Braille Stickers
For customers with visual impairments, LG has developed and distributed braille stickers in South Korea, consisting of 10 icons with embossed braille guidelines, which include ‘power,’ ‘start and stop’ and ‘Wi-Fi.’ Available since last year at no additional cost, the stickers can be attached to all the company’s home appliances and, when linked to the LG ThinQ app, users can receive more assistance through voice guidance.
Embossed Button Remote Control
For consumers with disabilities, operating home appliances that have an abundance of buttons can be difficult, and this has become even more challenging as recent consumer electronics favor flat LED touch systems over raised buttons. To alleviate these problems for people with visual impairment, LG has created remote controls with embossed power, volume, channel and number buttons. Customers can also opt to press the ‘voice recognition button’ and operate their TV through voice commands.
‘Listen to the TV Together’
As people age, hearing loss is natural and, for older citizens who enjoy watching TV with their family, it can be difficult to set a volume that is okay for everyone in the room. While some channels provide subtitles, according to feedback from senior citizens, the experience isn’t the same without the intended audio. For customers who are hard of hearing, LG TVs are equipped with a ‘Listen to the TV Together’ feature, which simultaneously enables audio output to the TV speaker and another Bluetooth device. The company has worked to consider customers’ pain points, so people with hearing difficulties can continue to enjoy the watching experience with their loved ones.
Sign Language Expansion
In addition, LG TVs offer a ‘Sign Language Expansion’ feature, allowing people with hearing impairment to enlarge the size of the language interpreter on the screen, so they can read lips and hand signs more clearly.
Committed to creating an inclusive society where no one is left behind, LG is actively enhancing its accessibility features and accessories. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to hear more about how LG is contributing to creating a Better Life for All.