Creating an Inclusive Society With ‘Appliances for All’

Speech Recognition



LG has also launched products with voice recognition features for consumers with motor impairment who may have difficulty operating products with their hands. The LG PuriCare Water Purifier, the first water purifier launched in South Korea with voice recognition features, allows users to ask for their desired amount of water without any buttons. This feature is also available in other LG products, including air conditioners, the LG CordZero™ ThinQ robot vacuum, select four-door refrigerator models and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellars, and will be expanded to more products gradually.

Braille Stickers



For customers with visual impairments, LG has developed and distributed braille stickers in South Korea, consisting of 10 icons with embossed braille guidelines, which include ‘power,’ ‘start and stop’ and ‘Wi-Fi.’ Available since last year at no additional cost, the stickers can be attached to all the company’s home appliances and, when linked to the LG ThinQ app, users can receive more assistance through voice guidance.

Embossed Button Remote Control



For consumers with disabilities, operating home appliances that have an abundance of buttons can be difficult, and this has become even more challenging as recent consumer electronics favor flat LED touch systems over raised buttons. To alleviate these problems for people with visual impairment, LG has created remote controls with embossed power, volume, channel and number buttons. Customers can also opt to press the ‘voice recognition button’ and operate their TV through voice commands.