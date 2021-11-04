Creating More Human Connections through Esports

As long-time supporter of esports, the tournament was another creative way for LG to introduce more people to the exciting world of gaming. Through its partnership with Gen.G, one of the most influential esports organizations in the world, LG has been able to connect to the top gamers in the world to get their valued input on new UltraGear gaming products under development. The respect LG has for its gaming fans is reciprocated in kind.

Esports are no longer just for serious gamers or a hobby for only Millennials and Gen Z. The growing esports audience is expected to reach approximately 580 million globally by 2024. With dedicated TV channels and platforms such as Twitch, Periscope and Smashcast, gaming content has already surpassed many traditional sports in terms of popularity.