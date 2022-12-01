We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cultivating the Dreams and Goals of Youth With Disabilities
Beyond News 01/12/2022
Since its introduction, the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) program has aimed to offer opportunities for the next generation of youth with disabilities to take a step closer to their big dreams and goals by strengthening their IT skills and capabilities.
Let’s take a look at some of our winners from around the world and see how LG and the GITC program have empowered them to create more success stories.