Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!
Gone are the days of expensive cable subscriptions and complicated setups, the way content is consumed has evolved. Today, viewers want high-quality entertainment without the hassle of multiple logins, extra payments or additional devices. As demand for convenience, variety and affordability grows, brands are stepping up to offer solutions that redefine home entertainment.
Launched in India in late 2023, “LG Channels” is transforming how audiences watch TV, offering a diverse mix of live TV, on-demand content and genre-specific channels – all for free. Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic movie night, the latest news or trending music, everything is just a click away.
With LG Channels rapidly gaining popularity in India, the service continues to expand its regional and local content library, offering channels in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Bangla. In a short time, LG has reached a major milestone: 100+ free channels, offering something for everyone – without a price tag.
This achievement marks a significant milestone toward a future where high-quality entertainment is free, accessible and easy to enjoy. LG is committed to continually enhancing its content offerings by adding more channels over time. With a focus on innovation and consumer-friendly solutions, LG is dedicated to providing viewers with an unparalleled entertainment experience.
So, if you own an LG Smart TV, it’s time to sit back, relax and explore the world of LG Channels – where premium entertainment doesn’t require payment, comes with zero hassle and endless possibilities. Because when it comes to great content, Life’s Good when it’s Always ON Always FREE.
Contributed by LG India
