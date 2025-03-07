Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!

Beyond News 07/03/2025

Gone are the days of expensive cable subscriptions and complicated setups, the way content is consumed has evolved. Today, viewers want high-quality entertainment without the hassle of multiple logins, extra payments or additional devices. As demand for convenience, variety and affordability grows, brands are stepping up to offer solutions that redefine home entertainment.

Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!

Launched in India in late 2023, “LG Channels” is transforming how audiences watch TV, offering a diverse mix of live TV, on-demand content and genre-specific channels – all for free. Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic movie night, the latest news or trending music, everything is just a click away.

Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!

With LG Channels rapidly gaining popularity in India, the service continues to expand its regional and local content library, offering channels in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Bangla. In a short time, LG has reached a major milestone: 100+ free channels, offering something for everyone – without a price tag.

Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!

This achievement marks a significant milestone toward a future where high-quality entertainment is free, accessible and easy to enjoy. LG is committed to continually enhancing its content offerings by adding more channels over time. With a focus on innovation and consumer-friendly solutions, LG is dedicated to providing viewers with an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Cut the Cord and Enjoy 100+ Free Channels on Your LG Smart TV!

So, if you own an LG Smart TV, it’s time to sit back, relax and explore the world of LG Channels – where premium entertainment doesn’t require payment, comes with zero hassle and endless possibilities. Because when it comes to great content, Life’s Good when it’s Always ON Always FREE.

Contributed by LG India

# # #

#2025
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More