Innovation, Forward Together: Inside LG InnoFest 2026 MEA
After a seven-year hiatus, LG Electronics’ InnoFest returned to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as more than a product showcase. Hosted in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Innovation, Forward Together,” the event brought together over 250 key partners and media, signaling our renewed focus on the region. Beyond presenting our latest innovations, we shared a clearer strategic direction shaped by deep local insight.
What Is “LG InnoFest”?
Launched in 2013, LG InnoFest is LG Electronics’ signature regional platform, combining “Innovation” and “Festival” to showcase products, technologies and business strategies through a local-market lens. Suspended after 2019 due to the global pandemic, the event returns this year – beginning in the Middle East and Africa, followed by sequential rollouts in Latin America and Asia.
More Than Products: A Strategy for Shared Growth
At the heart of our MEA approach is a growth strategy shaped by the region’s diversity and pace of change. At InnoFest 2026 MEA, this translated into a dual focus: strengthening leadership in the premium appliance segment while expanding mid-entry offerings to reach a broader range of consumers.
This balanced approach is reflected in products designed around local preferences, including top-freezer refrigerators and twin-tub washing machines – categories with strong relevance in many MEA markets. Beyond products, localization is reinforced through our “Our Promise” initiative, which focuses on enhancing sales and service capabilities tailored to local market needs, supporting more sustainable, long-term growth across the region.
Smarter Fabric Care Powered by AI
InnoFest 2026 MEA also demonstrated how strategy translates into tangible innovation. A key example was our AI-powered fabric care lineup, where proprietary AI Core-Tech plays a central role in delivering more intelligent and efficient laundry experiences.
Features such as AI Wash™ and AI Dry™ automatically analyze fabric type, load weight and soiling level to optimize washing and drying – enhancing fabric care while improving energy efficiency. These technologies are featured across flagship models including the award-winning LG SIGNATURE WashCombo™, a premium all-in-one washer-dryer with the world’s largest capacity in its category, and LG WashTower™, which integrates washer and dryer into a single vertical structure to improve usability and space efficiency.
Reflecting diverse local needs, we have expanded our MEA clothing care lineup. The newly introduced 27-inch WashCombo™ is designed for larger households, offering 25-kilogram washing and 21-kilogram drying capacity. Equipped with DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology, it supports low-temperature, energy-efficient drying that helps reduce power consumption while reducing the risk of clothing damage. The portfolio also includes new front-load washers featuring AI Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) motors, which automatically adjust wash motions based on fabric characteristics.
Our expertise in residential laundry is also extending beyond the home. Building on core technologies, we are expanding into the commercial laundry segment with app- and API-based solutions that enable remote monitoring and management – bringing our know-how into B2B environments.
The Intelligent Kitchen, Tailored for Local Tastes
Our localization strategy extends into the kitchen through user-centric design, intelligent features and built-in solutions adapted to regional lifestyles. Under the “Fit & Max” concept, we presented kitchen appliances that combine seamless built-in aesthetics with spacious capacity and everyday convenience.
One example is the flagship LG InstaView™ refrigerator, which embodies the Fit & Max philosophy with a Zero Clearance hinge for a clean, integrated kitchen look, alongside AI Fresh™ technology that optimizes cooling based on usage patterns to help keep food fresher for longer.
Innovation continued across cooking and cleaning solutions. The redesigned LG SolarDOM™ oven introduces a new LCD interface and expanded functionality, including up to 60 Auto Cook menus and an Air Fry option, while the Inverter ProBake™ oven delivers faster, more even cooking performance. Complementing these, our latest dishwashers feature QuadWash Pro technology for powerful cleaning, combined with AI SenseClean™, which automatically adjusts cycles to enable a more time‑ and energy‑efficient 1‑Hour Wash & Dry.
We also expanded our built‑in kitchen collection to further strengthen our position in the premium segment. Designed with large-capacity solutions and minimalist aesthetics, the lineup addresses regional demand for greater storage. The Wide Combi built‑in refrigerator, measuring 690 millimeters wide with 385‑liter capacity, reflects this focus by combining space efficiency with practical volume for everyday use.
Step Into Tomorrow: The Autonomous AI Home
One of the most immersive experiences at InnoFest 2026 MEA was LG AI Home – an experiential showcase that transformed an entire hotel suite into a seamlessly connected living space. More than a concept, it offered a tangible look at our vision of the “Zero Labor Home,” where everyday routines are simplified through the LG ThinQ™ platform.
At the center of this ecosystem is LG ThinQ ON, a generative‑AI‑powered home hub designed to enable natural, conversational interaction. Built on our “Affectionate Intelligence” philosophy, ThinQ ON combines data, deep learning and contextual understanding to deliver proactive, personalized support – anticipating user needs rather than simply responding to commands.
The AI Home also demonstrated how discreet IoT sensors can automate multiple systems by detecting user presence and environmental changes, allowing indoor conditions to be customized seamlessly to individual preferences. Designed as an open ecosystem built on Homey Pro, the platform enables unified control of LG appliances alongside compatible third-party devices.
Taken together, LG InnoFest 2026 MEA demonstrated how localized products, intelligent platforms and region‑specific strategies converge into a broader vision for the future of living. More than a showcase of innovation, the event reflected our commitment to long‑term value creation – delivering solutions shaped by real lifestyles, practical intelligence and close collaboration with partners across the Middle East and Africa.
To learn more about LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, please visit here.
