Innovation, Forward Together: Inside LG InnoFest 2026 MEA

After a seven-year hiatus, LG Electronics’ InnoFest returned to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as more than a product showcase. Hosted in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Innovation, Forward Together,” the event brought together over 250 key partners and media, signaling our renewed focus on the region. Beyond presenting our latest innovations, we shared a clearer strategic direction shaped by deep local insight.

What Is “LG InnoFest”?

Launched in 2013, LG InnoFest is LG Electronics’ signature regional platform, combining “Innovation” and “Festival” to showcase products, technologies and business strategies through a local-market lens. Suspended after 2019 due to the global pandemic, the event returns this year – beginning in the Middle East and Africa, followed by sequential rollouts in Latin America and Asia.

More Than Products: A Strategy for Shared Growth

At the heart of our MEA approach is a growth strategy shaped by the region’s diversity and pace of change. At InnoFest 2026 MEA, this translated into a dual focus: strengthening leadership in the premium appliance segment while expanding mid-entry offerings to reach a broader range of consumers.