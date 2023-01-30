Delivering Hope to Flood-Stricken Communities of Thailand

Last year was a particularly harsh one for many families in Thailand, as severe floods devastated large areas of the northeast and central regions repeatedly over a prolonged four-month period. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, a central Thailand province steeped in ancient history, was one territory that was hit particularly hard by this unprecedented catastrophe.

To restore and preserve the city’s infrastructure, historical locations and private homes damaged by this unforgiving natural disaster, LG Thailand initiated a range of activities that took full advantage of the company’s expertise and kind-hearted employees as it extended a helping hand to those in need.