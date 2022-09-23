Discovering Community Heroes Across the World

Meanwhile, having to deal with everything from raging bushfires to devastating floods – all in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s fair to say the last few years have redefined what ‘life’ and ‘good’ means for millions of Aussies. However, despite the hardship, many would attest to an unexpected upside to these crises: a community with a shared understanding that one single act of good can be enough to inspire a wave of positive change.

To support and strengthen the bonds within local communities, LG Australia has taken its passion for helping people rediscover the good in their everyday by launching its third annual Local Legends program, which celebrates the selfless efforts of several Aussies who go above and beyond to help others in their local community. From June to November this year, six nominees will be recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their choice of one of four LG Product Prize Packages.