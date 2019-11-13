Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DISNEY+ COMES TO LG SMART TVS

Beyond News 13/11/2019

Disney+ App Available on Nearly 900 LG TV Models

news-disney-comes-to-lg-smart-tvs
news-disney-comes-to-lg-smart-tvs

TREASURE TROVE: Smoothly integrated into LG’s webOS smart TV platform, Disney+ can easily be accessed through the Disney+ icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible devices. Subscribers can choose from a treasure trove of high-quality on-demand content with unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment as well as exclusive originals including feature films, shows, short-form content and documentaries – including the first live-action Star War series The Mandalorian – now streaming only on Disney+.

 

The wealth of Disney+ content includes popular films, documentaries and new-and-exclusive series. With over 35 Disney+ originals planned in the first year. Disney+ brings subscribers a plethora of compelling choices such as The MandalorianHigh School Musical: The Musical – The SeriesThe World According to Jeff Goldblum and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, all available now to only Disney+ subscribers.

news-disney-comes-to-lg-smart-tvs

HDR AND MORE: With support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats, LG TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality complete with outstanding color, greater depth and stunning detail. Compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG TVs deliver a cinematic viewing experience never before available for the home. The Disney+ app also works seamlessly with LG’s smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI. Further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.

“The arrival of Disney+ to the streaming marketplace is an exciting opportunity for LG customers,” said Lee Sang-woo, vice president of corporate business strategy and content business at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Both Disney and LG TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so our customers can enjoy the very best content as they were intended to be seen and heard.”

news-disney-comes-to-lg-smart-tvs
#2019
