Don’t Look Now, the Smart Home Revolution is Already Here

What makes the smart technology less daunting today is because now everyone has a smartphone. And through that smartphone, consumers can control all aspects of their connected devices from the bed, the car or the office. The fact that the LG ThinQ app has been downloaded over 30 million times is proof that there is an audience that’s hungry for the conveniences offered by smart products. But what conveniences are we talking about here?

Well, in one research study, LG ThinQ app users in the US said they were most satisfied with the app’s remote-control capabilities.2 Although some smart appliances such as robot vacuums are able to do the work for you, there still isn’t a washing machine that can pick up dirty clothes off the floor or a refrigerator that stocks itself. But just being able to control and monitor the home ecosystem from any location brings a whole new dimension of convenience.