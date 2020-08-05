DOUBLE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY (AND CREATIVITY) WITH LG VELVET AND ACTIVE PEN

To some smartphone users, true productivity only comes with a pen. More precisely, an active pen.

An active pen – also known as stylus or digitizer – have been a part of portable computing for as long as digital displays have been around. Early pens weren’t “active” and were usually nothing more than a plastic stick. But as consumers quickly learned, capacitive styli weren’t only imprecise, they were limited in features. Early styli also couldn’t tell the difference between a pen and a resting palm which made for some awkward hand positioning. An active pen isn’t only more accurate, it can be designed to feel more like a real writing instrument and offer various features depending on the software and buttons.