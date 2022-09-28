[Executive Corner] DX for the Company: Innovation in the Way You Work

To bring innovation to every point along the value chain, and ultimately provide maximum and differentiated value to customers, LG is actively engaging in an organization-wide digital transformation (DX). To accelerate the transformation process related to customer experience, LG established the new Chief Digital Office (CDO) division last year. An innovator by nature, LG is changing the way it works, utilizing data and technologies, including AI, to increase efficiency and reduce costs from manufacturing and quality, to purchasing, supply chain management (SCM) and customer support (CS). By encouraging and implementing innovation at every level, LG will not only achieve the above goals, but also be better able to identify and upgrade all aspects of the customer experience (CX).

To fully understand the needs and wants of customers, LG created AI- and data-based solutions that are helping the company refine the CX right from the very outset, from product and service planning to the development stage. When LG launches a product or service, the New eXperience Introduction (NXI)* process is applied to monitor whether the CX is being delivered as intended. This internal process is an innovation that will greatly improve the value of diverse offerings and brand moving forward.

Based on the company’s experience implementing these programs and systems so far, LG has some recommendations for adopting innovative DX solutions to create better ways of working and CX outcomes.

For companies with legacy to successfully promote DX to internal audiences, identifying key business challenges that can be solved using technology – better known as ‘low-hanging fruit’ – must be a top priority. These low-hanging fruit always exist within any company. So, rather than jumping into projects that seek to change everything or run for multiple years accumulating ever-greater amounts of data, LG identified and focused its energies on points that can be solved now using current AI and data capabilities.