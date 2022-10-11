[Executive Corner] DX for the Customer: Innovating the Customer Experience With Data

Establishing CXs based on insight gained from data utilization allows companies to design more personalized products and services. LG’s newly launched ‘upgradable’ home appliances are a good example of this approach in action, offering upgrades that the individual user can select and apply to tailor the experience to their own personal preferences and the unique demands of their lifestyle. LG is currently working on several projects that leverage a full and detailed analysis of customers’ device usage to provide new and personalized experiences.

However, many companies fail to maximize the usefulness of such data due to the following reasons.

First, many employees lack competence in data utilization, or haven’t yet recognized the benefits it can provide, and are stuck in function-oriented thinking with regards to the development of new products and services. To create a solid foundation for optimized CX delivery, both company leaders and practitioners should learn how to analyze and interpret all relevant customer data. Unfortunately, many marketers and product planners still find it hard to make good use of the data they have, relying instead on more traditional customer research methodologies.

Second, data collection and analysis are conducted without a clear definition of CX already in place. There are many companies that collect customer data without a specific purpose – or logical connection to a particular aspect of the CX they want to provide – in mind. This unfocused collection of data is bound to have its limitations, with any insight derived likely to establish little more than the usability of a given product or service. The deeper, more meaningful questions concerning the ‘when and why’ will remain frustratingly unanswered. Accordingly, it becomes even more difficult to gain the perspective needed to properly design the CX.

Third, there is a lack of collaboration between a company’s data analysts and the personnel tasked with understanding customers and designing the CX. Presented with the same data, different analysts may come to different conclusions about what that data actually reveals. Furthermore, if the analyst evaluating the data doesn’t have a good understanding of the industry concerned, any insight provided may prove difficult, or even impossible, to utilize. This is why it is essential to have a close collaboration between field experts and analysts, and that the latter play an active role in experience design and customer-insight delivery.