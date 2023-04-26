[Earth Day With LG 🌎] Celebrating Earth Day the LG Way: E-Waste Drive and Color Run

On the same weekend as the E-Waste Drive, LG also raised awareness and funds for diversity, inclusion and equity among persons with disabilities through the sponsorship of YCFL’s 2023 Color Run for Friends of All Abilities. The Youth Council of Fort Lee is a non-profit organization that consists of incoming 9th graders and high school students residing in Bergen County, who are looking to spur a positive change within the community.

LG’s relationship with the YCFL goes back several years starting in 2018 when LG first donated custom-designed recycling bins to be placed throughout popular areas in Fort Lee including the Fort Lee Public Library, Fort Lee High School, Community Center and Main Street area. LG has since continued to support this YCFL program and others.