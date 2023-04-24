For companies around the world, it has become important to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into business strategies. What’s more, it is even more imperative for companies to build a sustainable supply chain, one that fully integrates ethical and environmentally responsible practices.

As suppliers and partners fall beyond a company’s direct control, supply chains can open businesses to a wide array of risks. To reduce these risks, as a responsible corporate citizen, LG Electronics is actively offering increased support to its suppliers and partners, strengthening their ESG capabilities.