[Earth Day with LG 🌎] Go Green on Earth Day With Smart Home Technology

Energy Saving Made Simple

Saving energy at home is much simpler with the LG ThinQ app and its smart sustainability features, which allow users to effortlessly optimize the energy efficiency of their appliances. The app even takes usage patterns into consideration – for instance, it can adjust the refrigerator’s power consumption to the lowest level during nighttime hours, when family members or roommates are far less likely to be opening and shutting the fridge door in search of ingredients or snacks. One unexpected perk is that you’ll be able to see exactly how much energy you’re saving with these energy-efficient activities as well. With the ThinQ app by your side, you’ll gain insight into the monthly usage insights of your household gadgets.

Remote control and monitoring features also help to cut unnecessary electricity use. Let’s say, for example, that the front door has been locked and everyone has set off for a much-needed vacation, but one of the appliances has accidentally been left on. With the LG ThinQ app, that’s not a problem. From any location, simply pull out your smartphone, check the status of each appliance,1 then turn off whichever one is still running. With that done, there’s nothing left to do but get down to the serious business of R & R.