We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Elevating Everyday Life With LG and the Drew Barrymore Show
-
extension : zipelevating-everyday-life-with-lg-and-the-drew-barrymore-show.zip
-
extension : imgdrew-01-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-02-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-03-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-04-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-05-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-06-1440.jpg
-
extension : imgdrew-07-1440.jpg
Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures / The Drew Barrymore Show
Finding the time and means to make daily living easier can be a significant challenge. The pace and pressures of our modern world make it difficult to think outside of our well-worn routines. Fortunately, LG, recently recognized as America’s most reliable line of home appliances, can help bring convenience and comfort to everyday life.1
In the fourth and current season of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the globally popular American talk show hosted by actress and producer Drew Barrymore, the company is showcasing its latest lifestyle innovations and sharing some sage tips and helpful hacks for simplifying life at home.
Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures / The Drew Barrymore Show
Fans of the show will now be familiar with LG’s cutting-edge kitchen and laundry solutions, which have been featured in several segments with Barrymore and her guests demonstrating clever ways to reduce the time and effort spent on household chores.
Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures / The Drew Barrymore Show
The first episode of the show, originally aired on October 24 2023, featured a range of LG kitchen appliances, including the 30-inch Electric Cooktop, Double Wall Oven with InstaView®, True Convection, Air Fry and Steam Sous Vide, and the Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with four types of ice. Together with lifestyle guru Danny Seo, known as @dannyseomag, Drew explored her show’s newly remodeled kitchen, showed off her famous sense of humor and cooked up some delectable dishes making full use of LG’s innovative appliances.
Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures / The Drew Barrymore Show
During the segment, Danny demonstrated his recipes for ‘Massaged Brussels Sprouts’ and ‘Creamed Corn Sheet Pan Tart,’ sharing his secrets on the art of healthy cooking while using the latest LG kitchen solutions to prepare his inspired culinary creations. With its SmoothTouch™ glass panel, LG’s cooktop provides precise heat management and effortless touch control.
Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures / The Drew Barrymore Show
Also seen in the episode was LG’s Counter-Depth MAX refrigerator, which keeps ingredients fresh and cool and boasts the largest capacity of any counter-depth type French Door model,2 and the versatile smart double wall oven. As demonstrated by the entertaining duo of Drew and Danny, the oven’s LG InstaView panel lets users check on the progress of their meal simply by knocking twice on the door, thus keeping the heat inside and the cooking temperature stable.
The partnership between LG and the Drew Barrymore Show is a gift for those seeking greater simplicity in their lives, offering up wisdom and innovation from a company that embraces optimism and the belief that “Life’s Good.”
In the first segment, she had nothing but love for LG and its smart, stylish and reliable appliances. She thanked LG for being one of the first major corporate brands to partner with her show since its inception.
Stay tuned to the Drew Barrymore Show throughout the season to discover more tips, tricks and hacks for an easier life, proudly brought to you by LG, America’s most reliable line of home appliances.1
1 According to a 2023 leading consumer testing organization.
2 TLG Counter-depth MAX refrigerator offers a capacity of 25.5-cubic feet, despite a nine percent reduction in depth compared to a conventional French-Door model. Its interior space provides 25 percent more room for storing food and drinks than LG’s previous counter-depth models, based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022 (comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S).